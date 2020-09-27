QYNO (QNO) Market Capitalization Tops $346.66

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, QYNO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a market cap of $346.66 and $8.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

