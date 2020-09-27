Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

RDWR stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Radware by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radware by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

