Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $35.32.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
