Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

