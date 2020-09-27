Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.93.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

