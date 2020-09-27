Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,158.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00242955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01573204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196704 BTC.

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

