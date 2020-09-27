Raymond James Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $16.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a positive rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

