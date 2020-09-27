Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

