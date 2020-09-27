Raymond James Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

IIIV opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.40 and a beta of 1.30.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 770,711 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

