RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,916. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.