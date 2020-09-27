RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of RDS-A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 9,607,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

