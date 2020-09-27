Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Sells $16,750.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $16,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas James Mceachern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Douglas James Mceachern sold 5,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $20,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Douglas James Mceachern purchased 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.53 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Reading International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reading International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reading International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 690,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

