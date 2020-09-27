Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.