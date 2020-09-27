Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $53,082.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.