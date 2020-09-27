RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0027

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $356,342.99 and approximately $4,954.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00426998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.