Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

In other news, CRO Susan Perlmutter sold 70,002 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,572,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 238,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

