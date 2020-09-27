Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

KRMD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of 702.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

