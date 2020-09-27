Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRMD. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

KRMD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 263,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of 702.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

