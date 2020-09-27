Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.85.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

