Revain Price Hits $0.0106 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and BitFlip. Over the last week, Revain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $121.20 million and approximately $591,585.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.01576674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00197020 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitForex, Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna, BitFlip and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

