Reviewing 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Re/Max (NASDAQ:RMAX)

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Re/Max and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $282.29 million 2.04 $25.04 million $1.93 16.49 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Re/Max has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Re/Max and 1847 Goedeker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 0 1 3 0 2.75 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Re/Max presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. 1847 Goedeker has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Re/Max.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 6.93% 39.78% 7.46% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Re/Max shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Re/Max shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Re/Max beats 1847 Goedeker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

