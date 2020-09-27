Reviewing Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.64 $86.05 million N/A N/A Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.41 $427.46 million $10.87 1.34

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 30.22% 7.37% 1.09% Banco Macro 27.44% 37.61% 8.03%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banco Macro 2 0 1 0 1.67

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 184.00%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats Banco Macro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.