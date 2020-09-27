Reviewing Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination Maternity and Christopher & Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity $383.75 million 0.00 -$14.33 million N/A N/A Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.39

Destination Maternity has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Destination Maternity and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Destination Maternity and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Destination Maternity has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destination Maternity beats Christopher & Banks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It also operated 188 international franchised locations comprising 11 stand-alone stores and 177 shop-in-shop locations in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India. The company's Motherhood Maternity brand serves the moderate priced portion of the maternity apparel business with stores located in regional malls, strip and power centers, and central business districts; and A Pea in the Pod brand offers an assortment of designer label maternity pieces with stores located in regional malls, lifestyle centers, and central business districts. Its Destination Maternity stores provide Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod products; and a line of maternity-related accessories, nursing products, health and fitness products, books, and body and nutritional products located in regional malls and lifestyle centers. The company also sells its merchandise on the Internet through its Websites, including Motherhood.com and APeaInThePod.com; DestinationMaternity.com; and MotherhoodCanada.ca and Amazon.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Mothers Work, Inc. and changed its name to Destination Maternity Corporation in December 2008. Destination Maternity Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

