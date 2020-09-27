Reviewing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) & CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.97 CATHAY PAC AIRW/S $13.65 billion 0.20 $215.77 million $0.27 12.78

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CATHAY PAC AIRW/S 3 3 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11% CATHAY PAC AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S beats LATAM Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

