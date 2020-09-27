Reviewing Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) & Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -80.14% -67.82% Pulmatrix -143.83% -115.55% -39.88%

95.4% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Odonate Therapeutics and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.43%. Pulmatrix has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,703.74%. Given Pulmatrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Pulmatrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -3.30 Pulmatrix $7.91 million 4.65 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.34

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Odonate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.