Reviewing TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Destiny Media Technologies (NASDAQ:DSNY)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 2 6 18 0 2.62 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus price target of $162.07, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $3.09 billion 6.14 $404.46 million $3.65 45.42 Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 2.08 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 13.22% 28.26% 13.80% Destiny Media Technologies 3.36% 4.51% 3.40%

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Destiny Media Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.