Reviewing Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 2 4 8 0 2.43 Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $21.73, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Trivago has a consensus target price of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Trivago.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.57 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -11.84 Trivago $939.36 million 0.58 $19.22 million $0.06 25.67

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.19% -63.36% -18.82% Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

