REVV Price Reaches $0.0193 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00099653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.01576873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00196735 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

