Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

