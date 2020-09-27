Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $22.45 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $224,208.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

