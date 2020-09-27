Rise (RISE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,469.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,469.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000382 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 160,431,413 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.