Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
