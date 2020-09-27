Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Peñoles, Tajitos, La Silla, Ariel, Cecilia, Teco, Australia, Suaqui Verde, Palo Fierro, Los Cuarentas, and La Union projects located in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.