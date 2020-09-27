RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.