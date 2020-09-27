Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

