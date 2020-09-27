Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

RDS.A has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

