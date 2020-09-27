Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of R stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

