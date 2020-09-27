Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $1.12 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.01225330 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

