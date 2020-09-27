Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $57,473.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

