SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 22.2% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $80.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.82 or 1.00294267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00636457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.01286423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005512 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00110969 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

