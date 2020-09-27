Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Safehold has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,646,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,067,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,926,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,529 shares of company stock worth $5,041,466 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

