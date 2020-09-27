Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,225,628.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,529 shares of company stock worth $5,041,466 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

