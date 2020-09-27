Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.38.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Saia by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Saia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

