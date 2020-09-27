SaluS (SLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,025.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $8,025.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $15.20 or 0.00141653 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.82 or 1.00294267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001711 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

