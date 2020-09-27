Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,532. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 309.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 36.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

