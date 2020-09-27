Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

