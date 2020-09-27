Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 178,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $521.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 618,026 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,625 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 422,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 349,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

