Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

