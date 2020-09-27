Scotiabank Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

HES opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 111.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

