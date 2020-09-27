Semux (SEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,407.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $393,835.16 and approximately $30,407.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

