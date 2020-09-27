Sentient Coin (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $507,673.92 and $18.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.82 or 1.00294267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00636457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.01286423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005512 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00110969 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

