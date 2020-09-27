Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Tops $257,194.15 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $257,194.15 and $299.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.04894682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

